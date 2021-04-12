Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.