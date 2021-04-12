Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 1.6% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $308.41. 7,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,587. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

