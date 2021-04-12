Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

DIS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.09. 221,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

