Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
