Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

