Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.8% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $145.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

