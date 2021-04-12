Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

