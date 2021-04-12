Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $21.78.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Recommended Story: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.