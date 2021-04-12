Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $753.74.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $784.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $748.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

