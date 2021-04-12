IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IntriCon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in IntriCon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a PE ratio of -75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.