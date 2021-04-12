Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post sales of $8.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

NTLA stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.64. 614,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,355. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

