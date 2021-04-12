Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,888 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.62. 6,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.