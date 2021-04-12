Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $94.03. 187,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,715,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.