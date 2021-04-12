Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.17. 52,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.29 and a 200 day moving average of $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

