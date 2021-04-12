Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $2,169,125.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $322.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.65, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.50. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

