Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $2,592,480.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,592,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64.

On Monday, March 1st, Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00.

WEX stock opened at $219.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WEX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

