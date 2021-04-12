Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $241,000.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $119.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

