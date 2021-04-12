Insider Selling: Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) CEO Sells 146,356 Shares of Stock

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) CEO Ramy El-Batrawi sold 146,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $510,782.44.

Ramy El-Batrawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ramy El-Batrawi sold 145,900 shares of Rideshare Rental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $554,420.00.

Shares of Rideshare Rental stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 243,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Rideshare Rental, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

