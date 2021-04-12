Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £141,130.08 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total value of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,892 ($24.72) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,709.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,892 ($24.72). The stock has a market cap of £877.09 million and a PE ratio of 19.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

