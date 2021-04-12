Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50.

Shares of MRCY opened at $76.26 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $180,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

