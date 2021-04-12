Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.09. 19,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $6,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

