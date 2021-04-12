Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sotheara Cheav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

ACM Research stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.42. 305,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,095. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

