Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after buying an additional 568,788 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $12,395,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $9,789,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

