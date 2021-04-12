Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 232.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 4.90% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KAPR opened at $27.08 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

