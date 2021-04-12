InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-65.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.15 million.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $82.70.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. InMode’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.