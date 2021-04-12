InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-65.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.15 million.
Shares of INMD stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $82.70.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. InMode’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
