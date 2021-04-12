Ink Protocol Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.04 million and $693.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

