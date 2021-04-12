Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

INFY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,477. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

