Independent Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,372 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,371% compared to the average volume of 28 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $532.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

