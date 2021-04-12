Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Decreased by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.9% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.94.

ITW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.27 and a one year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

