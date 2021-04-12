Ilika (LON:IKA) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Ilika stock opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.23) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.82. Ilika has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £344.12 million and a P/E ratio of -91.67.

In other news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £17,420 ($22,759.34).

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

