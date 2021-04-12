IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,518 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $101.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

