ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $2,016,036.00 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $48,937,542.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ICUI stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.50. 95,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.97. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $236.51.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,038,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.