iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $11.23. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.