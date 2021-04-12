ichi.farm Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00280178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.33 or 0.00707319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,114.03 or 1.00204234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.37 or 0.00992428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.