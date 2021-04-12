Hyperion Hits Market Cap of $3.98 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $134,911.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00054283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00643685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00041807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

