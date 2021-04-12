HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00088455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00624899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035058 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

