Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $79,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.64. 8,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,198. The company has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.03. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $287.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

