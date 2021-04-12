Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.12

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.12 and last traded at $210.12, with a volume of 1952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.87.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.