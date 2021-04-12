Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.28. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 172,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,191,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

