Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.47 ($35.85).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded up €0.99 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €34.73 ($40.86). 630,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €36.86 ($43.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.22.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

