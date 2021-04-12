Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.47 ($35.85).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded up €0.99 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €34.73 ($40.86). 630,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €36.86 ($43.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.22.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.