HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,070.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $48,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $18,984,218. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $516.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -285.39 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $547.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.79.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

