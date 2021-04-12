Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,207 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.