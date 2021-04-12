Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $901.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

