Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,017,000 after buying an additional 223,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.37.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $1,843,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,674,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,027 shares of company stock worth $26,389,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

