Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,772.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

