Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 22,996 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 147.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $872.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.