Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,695 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

AXL opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

