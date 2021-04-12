Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GES shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

GES stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Guess'

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

