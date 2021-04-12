Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

HMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.87 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

