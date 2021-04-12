Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 20.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,272. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $237.65 and a one year high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.65 and a 200-day moving average of $312.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

