Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,263 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BTI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,424. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

