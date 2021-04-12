Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,498,387. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.48. 47,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

